Several different law enforcement agencies were in Graves County on Monday, searching for a woman who went missing more than a year ago.

West Kentucky Star reported that Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden and his deputies, along with several other agencies, searched areas known to be where Samantha Sperry was last seen.

Sheriff Hayden said the task force of officers wanted to take a fresh look at everything, including the Kaler bottoms area.

Sperry went missing on March 27th of 2018, and the Graves County Sheriff’s Office opened a missing persons case two days later when her family reported her missing.

According to a 2018 release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Sperry and Rhen Hendrickson were both initially reported missing.

Hendrickson’s vehicle was later found abandoned on Dooms Chapel Road, south of Symsonia.

Deputies said Hendrickson walked up to a home on Tim Road near Kaler, and was dehydrated and suffering from hypothermia.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Sperry was reportedly with Hendrickson at the time of his disappearance, but was not with him when he was located.