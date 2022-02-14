Search for Murder Fugitive in Union City Leads to Second Fugitive Arrest

The arrest of a wanted murder fugitive in Union City on Friday, also resulted in the arrest of a fugitive wanted in Wisconsin.

During a manhunt by U.S. Marshal’s for 39 year old Jeremy Rico Etheridge, reports said 64 year old Eric Garrett was taken into custody.

Etheridge was being sought on a first degree murder warrant, following a deadly shooting in Indianapolis on December 20th.

When officers entered a residence in the 500 block of Nash Street, Garrett was in the company of Etheridge.

A check by police revealed Garrett as wanted on felony charges of retail theft in Kenosha.

Both were taken into custody without incident, and were awaiting extradition at the Obion County Jail.