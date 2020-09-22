Law enforcement officers in the area are looking for three escapees from the Lake County Jail.

Reports said Robert Lee Walley, Cameron Howard and Brad Austin Henderson assaulted a Correctional Officer at the Lake County Jail last night just before midnight.

The three men then escaped.

Reports said the three men are possibly armed and dangerous, and are not to be approached.

Anyone who may see any of the escapees, or has information on their whereabouts, is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency.