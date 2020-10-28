Law enforcement authorities in Fulton County and Obion County are searching for a subject wanted for theft.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the Obion County Sheriff’s Office searched a home in the Brownsville community, outside of Hickman.

At the scene, deputies reportedly found several stolen items from both counties, including all-terrain vehicles and other power equipment.

Reports said drugs and drug paraphernalia items were also found inside the home.

Police are now seeking the whereabouts of Caleb Rice, of Troy, who fled on foot into a wooded area and was not apprehended.

Anyone with information on Rice’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone wanting to recover recently stolen items should come to the sheriff’s office in Hickman.