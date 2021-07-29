Search Ongoing for Wanted Murder Suspect from West Kentucky

Troopers with Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are still searching for a Christian County man charged with murder in Trigg County.

Post 1 reports said 46 year old James Gentry, Jr., of Hopkinsville, was scheduled to be in Trigg County Circuit Court this week.

Reports said Gentry has removed his ankle monitor, and is possibly traveling in a gold Buick Regal passenger car.

Troopers say Gentry should be considered dangerous, as his charges include murder, robbery, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of James Gentry, Jr. is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 headquarters in Mayfield.