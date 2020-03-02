After seven days of searching on the Tennessee River for three missing Obion County boaters, a scale back of the operation has been announced.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, TEMA and Hardin County Fire Department will be reducing the workforce in search and recovery operations.

The reduction will begin Monday, due to the anticipation of heavy rain and rising waters.

Local resources will continue searching, and volunteers may assist, but check-in will no longer be required.

Over the last seven days, search crews have conducted surface and sonar scans on the waters, while helicopters have flown in an attempt to locate the missing boaters on the Tennessee River in Hardin County.

The damaged 20-foot Stratos bass boat, which contained 43-year old Kenneth Driver and two 15-year-old members of the Obion County Central bass fishing team, was located last Monday near the Savannah Bridge.

TWRA reports said Driver and the two teenagers were aboard the boat, when it went through the floodgates of Pickwick Dam on the morning of February 22nd.

They were participating in a high school fishing tournament when the accident occurred.