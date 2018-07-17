Dyersburg police are again asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Police reports said 45 year old Jimmy Bingham has not been seen nor heard from, since around June 17th.

He was reported missing by family members on June 24th, and had kept prior contacts with his mother and other relatives before his disappearance.

Last Sunday, Detectives with the Dyersburg Police Department conducted a joint search operation with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Mid-South Search and Rescue.

The search consisted of deploying dogs, which are trained in detecting scent.

The dogs and handlers searched areas that were predetermined based on leads from the investigation, but the search did not reveal any new information.

Bingham is a white male, approximately 5’ 8” tall weighing about 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Dyersburg police or their nearest law enforcement agency.

