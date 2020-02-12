The search is now underway for a new head football coach at Union City High School.

Principal Jacob Cross, and Athletic Director Shane Sisco, are reviewing candidates to replace former 12 year coach Darren Bowling, who resigned to accept a coaching position in Mississippi.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Cross explained the process that is now ongoing to find the next Golden Tornadoes coach.

Despite the absence of a head coach at this time, Cross said off season workouts continue with team members.

Union City finished last season with a (7-5) record, and advanced to the second round of the Class-2A playoffs.