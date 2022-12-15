Search Warrant at Graves County Residence Reveals Stolen Vehicle, Drugs and Guns

A raid on a Graves County residence resulted in the discovery of a stolen vehicle, guns and drugs.

Sheriff Jon Hayden reported the arrest of 26 year old Daniel Crump, of Pryorsburg.

While serving the search warrant, deputies recovered a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle stolen in the Wingo area in August.

Officers also recovered pistols and a rifle, along with methamphetamine and marijuana.

Sheriff’s reports said Crump was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms, and was also out of jail on bond awaiting court dates for other criminal offenses.

He now faces new charges that includes receiving stolen property over $1,000, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.