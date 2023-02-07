Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Hickman

A Hickman man now faces multiple drug trafficking charges, following the serving of a search warrant at his home on Monday morning.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office reports said 40 year old Lamont Smith was taken into custody, after marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia was located in the residence.

Reports said officers with the Sheriff’s Office, and Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, arrived at the Walker Avenue location just before 11:00.

Once inside the home, Sheriff’s reports said two pounds of marijuana, seven grams of crack cocaine, 59 fentanyl pills, along with cash and ammunition was seized.

Smith was taken to the Fulton County Detention Center on charges of trafficking in marijuana (over eight ounces and less than five pounds), trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A photo of the seized items has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.