Season and individual game tickets for both UT Martin men’s and women’s basketball are now on sale.

The Skyhawk men’s team plays host to 14 opponents while the UTM women’s squad has 15 home games this season, including 10 doubleheader dates – nine of which feature OVC opponents.

Both teams officially begin the regular season with a Tuesday, November 6 doubleheader as the women take on Samford and the men square off against Cumberland.

A season chair seat is available for $145 to the general public or $85 for UT Martin faculty and staff. A six-ticket season ticket package for business and industries is also available for $600.

Individual chair seats are available for $15 per game or $20 for doubleheaders. General admission tickets are $10 per game and $15 per doubleheader date.

Third-year men’s head coach Anthony Stewart returns six players and two starters from last season, including Preseason All-OVC honoree Fatodd Lewis.

Kevin McMillan is in his 10th season as women’s coach at UT Martin and returns eight players and two starters from 2017-18, including Preseason All-OVC selections Emanye Robertson and Chelsey Perry.

