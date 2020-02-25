The Obion County Legislative committee has voted to forward a second amendment sanctuary resolution.

During a meeting on Tuesday morning, committee members unanimously approved the resolution, which was comprised by County Attorney Steve Conley and Mayor Benny McGuire.

During his introduction of the county resolution, Conley stated that CTAS is actually against such issues.

After reviewing several other Tennessee county resolutions, Conley said he joined with Mayor McGuire to condense the wording to best fit Obion County.

Following a 4-0 vote, the Legislative Committee forwarded the resolution to Budget Committee members, who will take up the issue on Wednesday morning at 8:00.