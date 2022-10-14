October 14, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Second annual Martoberfest…

Second annual Martoberfest Saturday in Downtown Martin

Second annual Martoberfest Saturday in Downtown Martin

The second annual Martoberfest will be Saturday from 3:00 until 9:00 at The Courtyard in Downtown Martin.

Tasters can sample over two dozen craft beers and enjoy music from local artists.

The event is hosted by the Martin Business Association with the goal to help showcase The Courtyard indoor and outdoor venue and highlight local businesses in the Downtown Martin area.

Tickets are available for $20, $30, or $50.

Musical artists include Sir Tennessee Bob, The Floral Ensemble, Church Street, and The Double Agents.

The second annual Martoberfest is sponsored by the Martin Business Association, Volunteer Distributing, Vantage Coffee Roasters, The Courtyard Venue, and Nanney Farms, and Weakley County Prevention Coalition.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology