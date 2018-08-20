In a joint investigation, the TBI, Savannah Police Department, and Hardin County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a second individual in a 2010 homicide.

At the request of former 24th District Attorney General Hansel McAdams, TBI agents joined the homicide investigation into the death of 80-year-old Otylier Callens on September 8, 2010, the same day officers from the Savannah Police Department found Miss Callens’ body in her Ryan Street home.

TBI spokesman Josh Devine says Friday, authorities arrested 35-year-old Michael Scott Mowdy and charged him with one count of First Degree Murder, one count of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder, and one count of Especially Aggravated Robbery.

Mowdy is being held without bond in the Hardin County Jail.

This past May, authorities arrested and charged Callens’ daughter, 68-year-old Patsy Lynn Shelby in connection to the crime.

