Second arrest made in Slide-n-Ride shooting incident

A second arrest has been made in a July shooting incident at the Slide-n-Ride bar in Martin.

Martin Police Chief Don Teal says while investigating the July 11th shooting, investigators learned that around 2:30 that morning, 20-year-old D’Anthony McNeal Jr., of Tiptonville, fired at least two shots from a firearm in the parking lot.

Teal says the shots happened during business hours of the bar with patrons inside and exiting the building

at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

McNeal Jr. is charged with Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon.

He was arrested Thursday in Covington and brought back to Weakley County.

Police had previously arrested 20-year-old Charleston C. Kimble, also of Tiptonville, for the same incident.

Investigators are still investigating a separate shooting that happened inside the bar around the same time. No arrests have been made in that incident. A Union City man was seriously injured in that shooting.

Anyone with information should contact the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355 or Crime Stoppers at 731-587-2611, 1-877-TIPZ, or 1-877-364-8479.