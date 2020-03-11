The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced that a second body has now been recovered on the Tennessee River, which is believed to be one of the missing Obion County boaters.

The recovery was made around 8:00 on Wednesday morning.

The TWRA reported the recovery of the first body on Tuesday afternoon around 4:30, which is also believed to be one of the missing Obion County boaters.

Reports say the recovery of the second body was within one mile of the first recovery on Tuesday, with both being approximately nine miles from Pickwick Dam.

TWRA reports say search crews made the recovery of both bodies near the Shiloh National Military Park on the Tennessee River.

The bodies have been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Memphis for an autopsy and identification.

Over the last 17 days, search crews have conducted surface and sonar scans in attempts to locate the missing boaters on the Tennessee River.

A Stratos boat containing 43-year old Kenneth Driver, and two 15-year-old boys with the Obion County Central bass fishing team, was last seen in a picture taken above the dam on Saturday, February 22nd, between 8:00 and 8:30 in the morning.

The three occupants and the 20-foot bass boat then went through the floodgates at Pickwick Dam.

An extensive water and aerial search for the individuals began on the morning on February 24th by multiple agencies, but has since been become a scaled back operation.