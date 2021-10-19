Second Candidate Announces Plans to Seek Obion County Mayors Seat

A longtime Obion County pastor has made his announcement to seek public office in next year’s county election.

Steve Carr, of the Freemont Community on Old Lake Road, made his announcement to Thunderbolt News on Monday.(AUDIO)

Carr was asked about his decision to seek the County Mayor’s seat.(AUDIO)

Carr cited several issues that were key to his campaign, including a decline in local population.(AUDIO)

Carr now joins current Mayor Benny McGuire, who made his announcement to seek a fifth term in office.

Petitions to seek office will be held from December 20th thru February 17th.