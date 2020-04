The Purchase District Health Department announced the second death related to COVID-19 and confirmed another new case.

West Kentucky Star reported the health department received confirmation of the second death of an individual after contracting the virus, which was a 75-year-old man.

Officials also announced one new additional case of COVID-19 in the county.

The new case is a 63-year-old man that tested positive on Thursday.

He is in stable condition, and is self-quarantined at home.