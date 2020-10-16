Thursday’s second day of early voting in Obion and Weakley Counties saw more people casting votes than the previous day.

Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says 888 people voted early Thursday, five more than Wednesday’s total, with 496 voting at the Election Office in Dresden and 392 voting in Martin.

In the first two days of early voting, 1,771 Weakley County voters have voted early for the November 3rd election.

Obion County Elections Administrator Leigh Schlager says 703 people cast early votes Thursday, 35 more than Wednesday.

Schlager says counting absentee votes, a total of 1,752 have voted early in Obion County.

Early voting runs through Thursday, October 29th.