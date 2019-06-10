A Trenton teenager has been indicted in Obion County on charges related to a shooting on May 16th.

The Obion County grand jury indicted 18 year old Jamarland Gweun Marsh on Class-B felony charges of attempted second degree murder.

The charges stem from the shooting of Cleven Westbrook, who was shot in the side while sitting on his porch on East Church Street.

In connection with the shooting, the indictment stated Marsh was issued a Class-C felony charge of causing bodily injuries.

A third charge handed down was due to an outburst by Marsh in Juvenile Court toward Judge Sam Nailling.

This charge, intentionally causing reasonable fear, was a Class-A misdemeanor.