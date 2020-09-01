A second Dyer County escapee has been captured while a third remains at-large.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Antoine Thomas, one of three inmates who escaped the Dyer County Jail on Sunday, was captured Monday at a residence on Lipford Circle in Dyersburg.

Just after midnight Sunday, Thomas, Michael Bolden, and Jashawn Branch overpowered a correctional officer, took the officer’s security keys, and climbed a 16-foot razor-wire fence to escape.

Branch was captured around 30 minutes after the escape.

Bolden remains at large and the public is asked not to approach him.

A $2,500 cash reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information on Bolden’s whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 731-427-4661 or Dyer County Crime Stoppers at 731-285-8477.