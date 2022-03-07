Second-ever meeting between UT Martin and Illinois State on diamond Tuesday night

Now that the UT Martin baseball team’s seven-game trek across Alabama is firmly in the rearview mirror, the Skyhawks can now prepare for game #11 on the 2022 season back at home, hosting the Illinois State Redbirds for the first time in 28 years. First pitch in Martin is slated for 5:00.

Head Coach Ryan Jenkins’ club has begun the year with an overall record of 4-6 following last weekend’s three-game series against North Alabama, blowing out the Lions in the opener by a 12-3 clip before a tight three-run setback in Sunday’s finale.

Nearly one week ago, the Skyhawks took down the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa for the second straight season, producing four home runs in the final four innings for a landmark non-conference victory.

Going yard eight times last week alone, UTM has boosted their HR total to 11 on 75 hits thus far. Casey Harford, Wil LaFollette, Nate Self, Cameron Brady, Reid Halfacre, Will Smith, Hunter McLean, and most recently Ethan Whitley all took one past the outfield wall against Alabama or UNA last week, now headed back home for the first time since opening weekend in February.

The Skyhawks kicked off the 2022 campaign at home for the first time since 2010 two and a half weeks back, meeting Miami (Ohio) for three games. After taking a 13-8 win in that series’ finale over the Redhawks the last time they appeared in their own backyard, UTM gets set for a battle with Illinois State in a contest not seen since way back in 1994.

In the only other time these two schools locked horns nearly three decades ago, the Redbirds managed to outlast the Skyhawks 3-2 in only the fifth game of that particular year. Fast forward to now, and ISU will enter Martin with a 2022 record of 5-4 – all nine of those games away from home – defeating Arkansas State in the second half of a Saturday doubleheader 7-1.

Sending shockwaves around the college baseball world on the very first day of the season, Illinois State defeated then-#2 Arkansas in Fayetteville 3-2. Since then, the Redbirds pulled out a sweep over Western Carolina in Cullowhee before taking one out of three against the Red Wolves last weekend.

In what will be quite the scene at Skyhawk Field when the first pitch is thrown, ISU starter Trey Krause – a redshirt freshman lefty – will toss his first ball since January 2020 after undergoing cancer treatment. The Burlington, Wis. native will be going head-to-head with UTM starter Warren Lee, another southpaw from Mount Juliet and a redshirt sophomore.

Tuesday’s meeting will be broadcasted live via ESPN+ at 5:00. Both video and stat links can be found at both the top and bottom of this article.