A complaint filed against Everett-Stewart Regional Airport, concerning the Aerobatic Training Box, drew a response and explanation at Wednesday’s meeting.

Longtime local pilot Mike Rinker addressed those in attendance, first saying the complaint had no basis and was a personal vendetta.

Rinker said he and the late Neil Griffin began the training airspace 20 years.

Rinker said he and Griffin obtained all legal specifications for the established box, due to their training.

With past shows, competitions and practices held at the Union City airport, Rinker said the facility provides a safe location for those involved in aerobatics.

Following an investigation of the aerobatic box complaint, Rinker said no fault was found.