A second man has been indicted and charged in the June murder of a pregnant woman in Lauderdale County.

TBI spokesman Josh Devine says TBI agents, working alongside investigators from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, the Ripley Police Department, the ATF, and the THP, have obtained indictment for 33-year-old Bryson Bonds.

TBI Agents joined the investigation into the shooting death of 27-year-old Jessica Hunt on June 15th, shortly after authorities found her body along Berry Morrow Road in Henning.

Hunt was three months pregnant at the time of her death.

During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information leading to Bonds as one of the individuals responsible for the crime.

Last week, the Lauderdale County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Bonds with two counts of murder and other charges.

Monday, authorities served Bonds with the charges and booked him into the Lauderdale County Jail, where he’s being held on $1 million bond.

Authorities previously secured similar indictments for 29-year-old Sequna Copeland in connection to this case.

Law enforcement officers arrested Copeland over the weekend, after he spent more than a month on the state’s Top Ten Most Wanted list.

