Kentucky State Police say they located and arrested a woman wanted for questioning in a Trigg County murder and arson.

Post 1 reports said Troopers took 29 year old Keisha Stewart, of Cadiz, into custody regarding the murder of 81 year old Thelma Barnett and arson of her residence.

State Police have already charged 42 year old Jonathan McCoy, also of Cadiz, with murder, kidnapping, arson and abuse of a corpse.

An arrest warrant said McCoy tied Ms. Barnett’s arms behind her back, strangled her to death, then set fire to her Trigg County home.

The crimes were committed on September 16th.