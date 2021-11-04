Second Search Underway for Police Chief of Union City

Union City Council members were informed Tuesday night of a second attempt to hire a new chief of police.

During the monthly meeting at the Municipal Building, Mayor Terry Hailey expressed surprise at reading a new request for applicants.(AUDIO)

Candidates are being sought to fill the soon to be vacant position of retiring police chief Perry Barfield.

The Chief announced that he would be leaving office effective January 1st.

Those wanting to apply for the Union City Chief of Police position now have until November 17th to submit an application.

Following the interview process through the Municipal Technical Assistance Services, a recommendation for the new chief will be submitted for approval by City Manager Kathy Dillon on December 14th.