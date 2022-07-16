Second suspect in Weakley County murder in custody

A suspect on TBI’s Most Wanted List for a Weakley County murder is in custody following a joint operation by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, the TBI, and the THP Aviation Division.

Julien Hardin, of Mobile, Alabama, was arrested without incident Saturday afternoon at a residence in northern Weakley County.

Hardin is charged with First Degree Murder and Especially Aggravated Robbery in the shooting death of Terry Beard, of Milan, whose body was found Sunday night near Bell Store Road and Patterson Road just outside McKenzie.

Tiffany Grogan, of Dresden, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on similar charges in the murder.

Both Hardin and Grogan are being held in the Weakley County Jail.