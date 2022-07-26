Second Teenager Arrested in Murder of Memphis Church Leader

AP – Police say a second 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the carjacking and shooting of a United Methodist Church leader in Memphis.

Memphis police said the teenager was charged with first-degree murder, carkjacking and other charges, after meeting with investigators Friday to discuss the killing of the Rev. Autura Eason-Williams.

Another 15-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder, carjacking and other charges the day after the July 18 killing, which shook United Methodist Church members in Memphis and elsewhere.

A 16-year-old boy has also been charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000.