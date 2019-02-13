A Sheriff’s Department in Western Kentucky is alerting residents about a “secret shopper” scam.

Carlisle County Sheriff William Gilbert said he was alerted by a citizen who had received a letter containing a Postal Money Order for $998.

Sheriff Gilbert said the letter instructed the reader to purchase two Walmart gift cards for $400 each.

The individual was then instructed to scratch off the hidden numbers, then send photos of the cards, the pin number, and their evaluation of the shopping experience.

Wal-Mart officials informed the Sheriff they do not obtain secret shoppers, and the postal service advised the money order was fake.