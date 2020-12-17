Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett made a stop in Union City on Wednesday morning.

During the visit, Secretary Hargett delivered a CARES Act check of $7,385 to Discovery Park CEO Scott Williams.

Following the presentation, Secretary Hargett told Thunderbolt News that he enjoys returning money back to communities.(AUDIO)

Williams said the funding will help the park combat the issues created by the pandemic.(AUDIO)

On hand for the presentation was staff members of Discovery Park of America, Congressman David Kustoff staff members Ed Jackson III and Ivy Rogers, State Representatives Tandy Darby and Rusty Grills, along with Discovery Park board member Mike Cox.