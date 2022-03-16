Secretary of State Hargett recognizes Gibson Co. Elections Administrator Brown for passing certification exam

Gibson County’s Emily Brown is a newly certified election administrator after passing the Tennessee State Election Commission’s Certification Exam.

Miss Brown was recognized Friday in Nashville by Secretary of State Tre Hargett and State Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins.

The exam is a rigorous, closed book, written assessment that can last up to three and a half hours. Questions, which are based on statutory requirements, range from voter registration to Election Day guidelines.

Before taking the certification exam, election administrators complete a training process covering 40 different topics related to election law.