Secretary of State Tre Hargett will be in Northwest Tennessee Thursday visiting polling locations to promote early voting.

Secretary Hargett will be at the Henry County Election Commission in Paris Thursday morning from 7:15 to 7:45 followed by a visit to the satellite voting location in Martin at the Martin Masonic Lodge from 9:00 until 9:30.

Hargett will be at the Obion County Election Commission in Union City from 10:00 until 10:30 then visit the Lake County Election Commission Office in Tiptonville from noon until 12:30, followed by the Dyer County Election Commission in Dyersburg from 1:10 until 1:40.

Secretary Hargett is urging voters to avoid lines on Election Day by taking advantage of Tennessee’s early voting period. Early voting started on July 17 and ends Saturday. Election Day is August 6.