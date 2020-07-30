Secretary of State Tre Hargett was in Northwest Tennessee Thursday visiting polling locations to promote early voting.

Hargett made stops in Paris, Martin, Union City, Tiptonville, and Dyersburg.

At the Martin City Masonic Lodge satellite voting location, Secretary Hargett told Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Hargett says he’s pleased with the early voting numbers being reported.

(AUDIO)

Hargett is urging voters to avoid lines on Election Day by taking advantage of the early voting period which ends Saturday.

(photo: Secretary State Tre Hargett (right) visits with Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt at the Martin City Masonic Lodge satellite voting location in Martin.)