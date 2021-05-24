Secretary of State Reporting Business Scam in Tennessee

Tennessee’s Secretary of State is warning business owners to be aware of a scam that uses a fake mailer.

Secretary Tre Hargett said the scam has recently resurfaced from a fake company, that goes by the name of “Tennessee Certificate Service” and “TN Certificate of Existence Filing Company”.

Hargett says the misleading mailer is titled “2021 Certificate of Existence Request”, and requires all businesses to send in a fee of either $83.00 or $175.50, for the completion of the Certificate of Existence on the behalf of the business.

Hargett said business owners are urged to not fall for the scam, as a Certificate of Existence can be acquired directly from the Secretary of State’s office for just $20, either by phone, mail or online.