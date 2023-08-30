Secretary of State Tre Hargett announces 2023 College Voter Registration Competition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett invites colleges and universities across Tennessee to participate in the Secretary of State’s 2023 College Voter Registration Competition during National Voter Registration Month in September.

“When every eligible Tennessean takes part in our election process, our state and nation are stronger,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Registering to vote is the first step to casting a ballot on Election Day. Our College Voter Registration Competition is a fun and easy way for students to get involved in our civic process by registering to vote or encouraging their classmates to get registered.”

Tennessee’s 2- and 4-year colleges and universities can participate in the competition. Participating schools earn points by registering students to vote, creating a voter registration campaign for their campus and promoting voter registration on social media using #GoVoteTN along with their campus-specific hashtag.

The College Voter Registration Competition will begin on Friday, Sept. 1, the first day of National Voter Registration Month. To earn points in the competition, participating schools must register students to vote using the Secretary of State’s website, civics.tnsos.org/form/college-voter-reg-contest. The final day for student registrations to count toward a school’s point total is Saturday, Sept. 30.

Participating schools will compete in the three categories for the College Voter Registration Competition, 4-year public school, 2-year public school and private school.

The Secretary of State’s office provides participating schools with voter registration information materials, including “Your Vote Matters Get Registered” and “I’m Registered” stickers upon request.

The Secretary of State’s office launched the College Voter Registration Competition in 2015. Thirty-seven ofTennessee’s 2- and 4-year colleges and universities participated in the 2022 contest.

For more information about the College Voter Registration Competition or to request materials, visit sos.tn.gov/civics/cvrc.