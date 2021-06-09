Section of downtown Murray street to close Thursday for water main repair

A section of KY 94/Main Street in downtown Murray will be closed starting Thursday for a water main repair.

The closure will be between 7th and 8th Streets.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says it’s not yet known how long the repair will take or when the roadway will reopen.

Passenger vehicles and trucks should detour via US 641/North 12th Street, US 641-Business/Chestnut Street, and KY 2594/Industrial Road.