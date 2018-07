A section of KY 780 in Hickman County will be closed tomorrow and Thursday for paving work.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says the daytime closures are for paving along KY 780 from just south of the US 51/South Washington Street intersection extending southward along KY 780 to Ezell Lane in Clinton.

Work started in mid-June on a project to improve safety and traffic flow.

Todd says all construction along the work zone should be completed in about a week.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...