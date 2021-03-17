Section of HWY 54/Broad Street in Greenfield to close Thursday for sewer tap repair

A section of Highway 54 and Broad Street in Greenfield will be closed Thursday for a sewer tap repair.

The Greenfield Public Works Department and Tennessee Department of Transportation will be overseeing the contracted work.

The Greenfield City Board voted last week to approve up to $15,000 for the emergency repair work.

Public Works Director Robert Rodriguez says the work is expected to be completed in one day.

Detour signs will be in place.