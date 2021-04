An extended closure of KY 2151 in northern Graves County begins Monday to replace a culvert at the Mayfield Creek.

This closure is near the south end of KY 2151 between KY 139 and White Mountain Road.

The roadway at this site is expected to close Monday morning at 8:00 and reopen around 3:00 Friday afternoon.

The existing culvert at this site is being replaced by a pre-fabricated aluminum arch culvert.