A section of KY 732/Irvin Cobb Road in eastern Calloway County will be closed Tuesday to replace a cross drain.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says that closure is along just west of the KY 1346/Russell Road intersection.

Todd says the roadway will be closed from 8am until 2pm.

There will be no marked detour. Motorists may self-detour via KY 1346/Liberty Road and KY 94.