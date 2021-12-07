December 7, 2021
Section of KY 849 in Graves County to close Wednesday and Thursday for cross drain replacement

A section of KY 849 will be closed Wednesday and Thursday so crews can replace a cross drain.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says the closed section is immediately west of the Bee Mason Road intersection and about a half-mile east of the KY 945 intersection.

The roadway at this site will close promptly at noon on Wednesday and is expected to reopen to traffic around 3:00 Thursday afternoon.

