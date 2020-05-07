A section of KY 94/Main Street in Murray will be closed tonight for a graduation parade for the Murray High School Class of 2020.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says the street will be closed through the downtown area for about an hour.

The parade begins at 6:00 at the Briggs & Stratton parking lot at 110 Main Street and proceeds westward to 10th Street.

The Murray Police Department and Calloway County Sheriff’s Department will provide traffic control and security for the event.