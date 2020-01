A section of KY 1949 near Symsonia in Graves County will be closed Tuesday to replace a cross drain.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says the closure is along KY 1949 near Symsonia about four-tenths of a mile south of the intersection with KY 348/Symsonia Highway and about two-tenths of a mile north of Wildcat Road.

Todd says the road will be closed Tuesday morning at 8:00 until around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

There will be no marked detour.