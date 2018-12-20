Everett Stewart Regional Airport, in Union City, is now seeking a new manager for the facility.

Interim Manager Tim Smith informed county officials on Tuesday, that advertisement of the position has now been posted for prospective applicants.

The job listing shows a salary range of $45,000 to $65,000 per year, and calls for a preferred four year college degree or five years related training and work experience.

Background requirements for the position call for communication skills and computer and software skills, along with mathematical skills and the ability to perform physical demands.

The airport manager’s position became available upon the termination of former manager Bob Snuck on October 30th.

Snuck was hired following the resignation of former manager Jo Ann Speer, and was at the facility for seven months.

