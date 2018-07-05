The TBI has arrested a Selmer man in the attempted murder of a McNairy County woman Wednesday night in Savannah.

27-year-old Lakeevan Mykel Barnes was arrested by TBI agents Thursday in McNairy County for one count of attempted first-degree murder.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says just after 8:00 Wednesday night, Savannah Police officers were called to the Dodge Store at 650 Wayne Road, where a female had been shot multiple times.

Investigators later developed information that identified Barnes as the suspect.

The victim is currently being treated at a Memphis hospital.

Barnes is currently being held without bond.

Niland says more arrests related to this incident are anticipated.

