Semi knocks out power in Martin Primary/Elementary Schools area

Power was out for a lengthy amount of time around the Martin Primary and Elementary Schools area Monday morning after a semi hit an electric pole at Main and McCombs Streets.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says the truck, driven by 21-year-old Christopher J. Reed, of Arkansas, was making a right turn from Poplar Street to South McCombs Street and hit the pole.

The driver told officers he thought he could make the turn.

There were no injuries and only minor damage to the utility pole.