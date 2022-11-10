Semi-Tractor Trailer Crash Partially Blocking Road in Western Kentucky

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say a semi-tractor trailer crash is still partially blocking the southbound lanes of Interstate 69, near the Graves-Marshall County Line.

This crash is near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County, and has restricted southbound traffic to one lane.

The tanker truck was hauling liquid asphalt used for making paving material.

The tanker received a slow leak, due to damage from the crash, with the leaking material contained.

Transportation reports say the cargo is being offloaded before the tanker can be recovered.

The current estimated duration has been extended to around 1:00 this afternoon.