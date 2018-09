Southeast Missouri State University President Dr. Carlos Vargas has issued an apology after a tailgating incident last weekend at the SEMO/SIU game.

In his statement, Dr. Vargas stated he took part in drinking from a beer bong at a tailgating event before the rivalry game on September 15.

Vargas apologized for the act, saying he made a poor decision. He added that he does not condone excessive or binge drinking.

