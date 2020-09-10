Lake County’s Port of Cates Landing is receiving a $7 million federal grant to build a rail extension between the port and the industrial park.

Tennessee U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander announced the grant Thursday.

The grant will construct approximately 5.5 miles of rail to connect the Port of Cates Landing and the adjoining Select Tennessee certified industrial site, to the TennKen short-line railroad.

The extension will help attract new business and create hundreds of jobs in rural West Tennessee.

Sen. Alexander said, “Governor Bill Lee and local leaders deserve a lot of credit – this a highly competitive grant, and this award is a great compliment to our state and its leadership. Taking this step to provide rail access will attract new businesses seeking reliable and affordable transportation options along the Mississippi River and create hundreds of jobs in this rural area.”