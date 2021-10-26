Senator Blackburn Honors Tennessee World War II Soldier

Tennessee U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn has honored a state World War II soldier.

Senator Blackburn recently presented Private First Class James Sutcliffe, of Sparta, with a Prisoner of War Medal.

The medal was given for his courageous service and sacrifice protecting the nation from Nazi Germany.

Senator Blackburn said during his imprisonment, Sutcliffe was subjected to forced labor for months until he was liberated by U.S. forces.

During the presentation, Sutcliffe said he accepted the medal on behalf of other prisoners of war, those who died in battle and as prisoners, and for those who are still Missing in Action.